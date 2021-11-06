Brand New One Level Home on beautiful lot in nice subdivision in Collinsville. Home has large master bedroom with nice walk in closet and large master bath on one end of home. Nice family room with fireplace. Beautiful custom kitchen cabinets with granite countertops & ceramic tile floor. Stainless steel range, built in microwave and dishwasher included. Large utility room with laundry sink & plenty of room for your washer & dryer. Two additional bedrooms at the other end of the home with a full bath. Beautiful laminate wood floors & neutral gray paint colors. Home has a 10' x 12' rear Deck and a 22' x 22' Two car garage. Concrete Paved drive. Home built by Curtis Cahill Construction. Listing agent is related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $275,000
