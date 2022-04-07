 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $52,500

Convenient Collinsville location. To help visualize this home's floorplan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing. All offers must be submitted by the buyer's agent via the Res.net agent portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent & disbursed at the closing & settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a res.net agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste into your browser: https://agent.res.net/offers.aspx?-1755943. Property info per assessor.

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

