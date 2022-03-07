 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $55,900

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $55,900

Conveniently located in Collinsville to schools, fast food & other neighborhood amenities. One level living & concrete driveway are just a couple of features this home has to offer. All offers must be submitted by the buyer's agent via the Res.net agent portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent & disbursed at the closing & settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a res.net agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste into your browser: https://agent.res.net/offers.aspx?-1755943. Property info per assessor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert