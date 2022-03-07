Conveniently located in Collinsville to schools, fast food & other neighborhood amenities. One level living & concrete driveway are just a couple of features this home has to offer. All offers must be submitted by the buyer's agent via the Res.net agent portal. If your offer is accepted, you agree to be responsible for an offer submission technology fee of $150. The fee will be collected and disbursed by the settlement agent & disbursed at the closing & settlement of the transaction. To submit your buyer's offer, simply click the link below. If you already have a res.net agent account, you will be prompted to log in. If not, you will be prompted to create an account. To begin, click or paste into your browser: https://agent.res.net/offers.aspx?-1755943. Property info per assessor.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $55,900
