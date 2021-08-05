Ranch style home with metal roof and updated electrical in a good location. Very nice metal outbuilding. House is in a flood zone. This house is being sold as is where is with no warranty of any kind. All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $59,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Compromised immune system is believed to have rendered the vaccine ineffective.
Former Patrick County basketball player get two years in prison in shooting death of Martinsville man
This is a result of a shootout involving a drug deal near a church and Patrick County High School in Stuart.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
This long-awaited road project in Patrick County will have a public hearing on Aug. 17.
- Updated
Smoke was spotted, but the roof wasn't penetrated.
- Updated
The wreckage blocked the roadway.
Patrick County Sheriff's Office release said they were all acquainted.
- Updated
The collision happened on U.S. 58.
Infectious variant and rising cases in West Piedmont Health District are clear signs pandemic is far from over
Low vaccination rates and high positivity rates are key factors along with new variant cases.