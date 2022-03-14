3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $69,000

The first known triplets in Martinsville were born on Jan. 23, 1940. The final funeral of the locally famous sisters will be held Saturday.

Janice Charity Carter Kirby, died on March 3 at the age of 82. Her sisters preceded her: Jean Hope Carter Clemmons at the age of 60 on June 3, 2000, and Joan Faith Carter Brown at the age of 71 on July 22, 2011.