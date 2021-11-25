Here is your next project house in a great neighborhood in the city of Collinsville sitting on a nice level lot 0.33 +/- acres! This three bedroom, one bath (with double sink), open den, spacious eat in kitchen with large bar has hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tile in kitchen! Full unfinished basement with nice brick hearth and flue hook up for wood stove! Outside you have open cement patio with built in brick wood burning oven and a nice outbuilding! Also features a large carport! It is on public water and sewer! Outbuilding conveys.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $69,900
