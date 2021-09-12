3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $75,000

Ranch style home with metal roof and updated electrical in a good location. Very nice metal outbuilding. House is in a flood zone. This house is being sold as is where is with no warranty of any kind. All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and all new pex plumbing. The house will have new gutters and a new rear deck. The bathroom is in the process of being remodeled now.