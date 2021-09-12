Ranch style home with metal roof and updated electrical in a good location. Very nice metal outbuilding. House is in a flood zone. This house is being sold as is where is with no warranty of any kind. All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and all new pex plumbing. The house will have new gutters and a new rear deck. The bathroom is in the process of being remodeled now.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Eva Carol Belcher, 60, of Snow Creek was sentenced to 15 years prison, but half was suspended against 2 years of probation and 5 years of good behavior.
He was taken into custody after a raid at his home.
Hundreds of new cases reported in the West Piedmont Health District.
Life in Washington was scary and chaotic for several days.
- Updated
Instead of reporting to prison, Carol Belcher will have chance at appeal, thanks to bond posted by Katherine Hooker Boaz.
Key questions in Martinsville's reversion plans: How to merge schools, courts and facilities -- and how much more it will cost county taxpayers
- Updated
Two days' of testimony raised all the questions with few definitive answers.
- Updated
The count of new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District were down by nearly 50% day over day, to 57 cases added by the Virgini…
Jeb Bassett will be grand marshal of the parade down Main Street.
West Piedmont Health District has surpassed 14,000 cases.