 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $75,000

Ranch style home with metal roof and updated electrical in a good location. Very nice metal outbuilding. House is in a flood zone. This house is being sold as is where is with no warranty of any kind. All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and all new pex plumbing. The house will have new gutters and a new rear deck. The bathroom is in the process of being remodeled now.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert