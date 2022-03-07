3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $75,000

Great home! Currently rented for $650/month, no lease. Convenient location! 3 bed/1 bath home with full unfinished basement. Needs some cosmetic work. Information per county records.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great home! Currently rented for $650/month, no lease. Convenient location! 3 bed/1 bath home with full unfinished basement. Needs some cosmetic work. Information per county records.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Cascade teen who has been missing since Monday has been found dead.
The GOAT law enforcement helper
Two men were convicted of unrelated crimes in Henry County Circuit Court in December with both receiving time in prison.
A Richmond woman has died and a Max Meadows man suffered life threatening injuries Wednesday evening in Henry County.
Two vehicles collided on the Greensboro Road Tuesday afternoon, but it appears the occupants of both vehicles escaped without life-threatening…
COVID-19 test recall by FDA is for illegal test kits not likely to have been encountered by U.S. consumers.
Martinsville Police have made an arrest in a hit and run case that occurred at the New Neighborhood Market on Tuesday.
Rosario Eggleston and Jamel Daeshaun Turner will be tried together in March.
Martinsville High School freshman Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston picked her best time to have her best race of the season, coming away with a third place finish in the 55-meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship Thursday.
Martinsville Police say the preliminary autopsy report shows no signs of wounds or trauma to a body found by the side of the road Sunday evening.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.