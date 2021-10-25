 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $99,900

Cute! Cute! Cute home in Collinsville convenient to everything! Large area of the living room opens to the eat in kitchen. The living room has an adorable fireplace with mantle and WOW those hardwood floors are just beautiful!!! master Bedroom has carpet, 2 bedrooms and living room have beautiful hardwood. The full basement is a walkout on the back with double doors on the end to open and store lawnmowers/ equipment, double car concrete carport with back steps to the back yard. Wont last long!

