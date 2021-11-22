This is a nice updated farmhouse in the Critz community. The home sits on 4.31 level acres of land and has paved road frontage. There is a huge yard for plenty of privacy. The home features a sunroom, a large kitchen open to the dining area which could double as a family room, living room, master bedroom, and bath on the main level as well as the laundry. The second level has two large bedrooms and a full bath, plus it is open to a large front porch. The house is heated and cooled with a heat pump on both levels so you can zone your HVAC. Walking distance to the Critz Post office, Hardin Reynolds School, and Critz Grocery. There is an 8x12 storage building and a barn on the property. Bring your animals, there is plenty of room on the land for them.
3 Bedroom Home in Critz - $189,900
