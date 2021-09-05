 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Critz - $298,900

1390 Sq. Ft. heated living space. 3 BR 3 Full Ba brick home with full walkout basement. Large room in basement being used as 4th bedroom but nt classified as such since there are no windows. Bath adjoining This room. There is a storm shelter room and a 2nd laundry in basement. Home features open LR, Dinning, and Kitchen With an adjoining Sunroom. All of the rooms have ceiling fans and all the bedrooms have double closets. Master Suite has 2 double closets and adjoining bath with Safe step walkin tub with jacuzzi with oxygen air bubbles and underwater jets for that relaxing massage. Tub also has hand held shower. Two Car Garage with concrete drive and portable car port and 5 outside buildings. Handicap ramp and beautiful landscaping. All windows in home are double paned

