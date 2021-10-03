Welcome Home! This GEM offers great main level living. Enter your beautiful living room and move ahead into the kitchen/dining areas where you'll find your laundry room and pantry to the right. Down the hall you'll find a hall bath and 3 spacious bedrooms. Your master en-suite awaits! This amazing home sits on a large, fenced level lot and comes with your own above ground pool, large storage shed with new paint and roof, custom built children's play house and custom built chicken coop. Updates include new carpet in bedrooms; flooring, light fixtures, toilets, sinks and faucets in both bathrooms (master bath also has new vanity); hall bath vanity and kitchen cabinets are freshly painted. Well pump and all new attic insulation installed in 2018. Outside, you'll find a roof over the large back porch so sitting out on those hot summer days just got a little easier. Fireplace in living room and bunny house outside do not convey. *Sale is Contingent on Sellers Finding Suitable Housing*
3 Bedroom Home in Dry Fork - $165,000
