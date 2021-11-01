One level living home on 12.15 acres with stream! Open living room and eat-in kitchen, dining area off kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom with a roughed in half bath. Fenced back yard. Gas range and 2 gas log fireplaces to convey. Great covered front porch and covered back deck with seasonal mountain views! Outdoor wood stove (hooks to the heat pump and the water heater). Huge detached metal building. Security cameras (audio and visual) convey. Shentel internet available!
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Martinsville man will spend six years in prison after being convicted of multiple drug offenses.
The new 600-acre Mayo River State Park is expected to open to the public in Henry County in the spring of next year.
Nicolas Hull: “Whether or not you realize it, Cari probably made your life a little bit happier or more beautiful, and we now charged to be stewards of the seeds that she planted."
Men and women now have their own separate stores for shopping in The Henry uptown.
Police are not having much luck investigating a shooting that injured one person in the early morning hours Monday in Collinsville.
There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont District since Friday reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.
The company, headquartered in Denver, Colo., employs over 40,000 people in the manufacture of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories and now plans to use its 500,000 square-foot facility in Martinsville to increase distribution capacity to deliver products to its consumers faster.
The Bengals bounced back from last week's loss with a decisive 61-14 win over the Comets Friday night.
The most contentious point in a debate between candidates for the Henry County board of supervisors’ Collinsville District seat did not seem t…
After robbery, VSP trooper pursued Jeep which crashed.