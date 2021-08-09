3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $129,900

One level living home on 12.15 acres with stream! Open living room and eat-in kitchen, dining area off kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom with a roughed in half bath. Fenced back yard. Gas range and 2 gas log fireplaces to convey. Great covered front porch and covered back deck with seasonal mountain views! Outdoor wood stove (hooks to the heat pump and the water heater). Huge detached metal building. Security cameras (audio and visual) convey. Shentel internet available!