 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $129,900

One level living home on 12.15 acres with stream! Open living room and eat-in kitchen, dining area off kitchen, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom with a roughed in half bath. Fenced back yard. Gas range and 2 gas log fireplaces to convey. Great covered front porch and covered back deck with seasonal mountain views! Outdoor wood stove (hooks to the heat pump and the water heater). Huge detached metal building. Security cameras (audio and visual) convey. Shentel internet available!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert