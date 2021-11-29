 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $139,900

Priced to Sell Quickly! 3Bed/1Bath Home on 3.07 acre Country Setting. Open Floor Plan, Lots of Potential! Hardwood Floors, (2)Main Level Bedrooms & Laundry, (1)Bed on Upper. Great Location, Super Convenient to Ferrum, Rocky Mount & Philpott Lake! Large Front Deck, Spacious 2-car Detached Garage w/Tons of Storage on the Upper Level: Mechanic's Dream! Needs TLC, Sold ''as-is''. Outdoor wood stove & Storage shed convey ''as-is.'' Additional well, septic, and driveway to back of property offers potential for Granny Pod, etc., per seller.

