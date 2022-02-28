 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $165,000

3 BR, 2 Bath home, situated on 5 Acres. Updated kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets. New tile in bathroom. Level field beside home has potential to fence in your animals. Come make this your home today! OWNER/AGENT

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

A week after Lemuel Thedford Spencer and Ruth Catherine Wallace met, they eloped.

That was 70 years and two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren ago.

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Chapman, Davis ready with finesse

Demi Chapman and Hasan Davis are stepping up to the challenge of raising money for the arts at Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert