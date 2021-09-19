Bring your four wheel drive for a long drive to the top of the mountain. This secluded, wooded hideaway provides winter and spring views of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the northwest and Martinsville city lights far to the southeast. Enjoy peaceful porch swing conversations in the summer and cozy up to the warm fireplace in the winter, this three bedroom, two bathroom doublewide modular home on concrete pillars foundation provides for all your needs. A 12x24 workshop out back with electricity caters to the handyman, sportsman or hobbyist. A walk on the hiking or off road path farther up the property and you can let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of another building site or recreational area.
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $171,800
