 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $171,800

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $171,800

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $171,800

Bring your four wheel drive for a long drive to the top of the mountain. This secluded, wooded hideaway provides winter and spring views of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the northwest and Martinsville city lights far to the southeast. Enjoy peaceful porch swing conversations in the summer and cozy up to the warm fireplace in the winter, this three bedroom, two bathroom doublewide modular home on concrete pillars foundation provides for all your needs. A 12x24 workshop out back with electricity caters to the handyman, sportsman or hobbyist. A walk on the hiking or off road path farther up the property and you can let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of another building site or recreational area.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert