3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $220,000

Charming brick ranch in a country setting past Ferrum College. The home offers 3Br/1BA. Huge open kitchen with a finished carport just off the kitchen. Full unfinished walk-out basement that can be used for storage or even can be finished for additional space. The home is surrounded by beautiful acreage nestled just off the road. Don't miss out on your opportunity to see this.

