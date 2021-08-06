Magnificent mountain views, woods and open fields offered on +/- 111 acres of country privacy. Unique, 2-level home (1,862sf) with guest house (792sf) and spacious deck w/ large firepit. Bold creek traversing property, hiking/ATV trails, wildlife viewing. Boating, fishing, sports and cultural activities at Philpott Lake and Fairy Stone State Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Ferrum College, all within easy driving distance. (Property also listed as Residential: House with +/- 202.6 acres - See MLS 880309)
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $629,900
