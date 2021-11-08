3 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $104,900
Police say speed appears to have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Magna Vista High School senior on Thursday morning.
A Magna Vista High School (MVHS) senior has died and three other students were transported to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle crash…
LOCAL RACES Collinsville District Board of Supervisor6 precincts of 7 reportingJoseph A. "Joe" Bryant 1,595 Votes 57.6%Andrew C. Palmer 1,161 …
Helpware, an international outsourcing company with U.S. operations in Kentucky, California and Colorado will be opening a call center in Martinsville.
"How long are you going to make students keep wearing masks," Jennifer Jones asked the board members. "You are a complicit part of a tyrannical government."
Community prayer service at CrossPoint lifts up MVHS students who have died and been injured and their families, friends and school administrators
The Magna Vista High School community has been hard hit by student deaths and injuries in the past couple of years, and a prayer service Satur…
Results are incomplete, but the numbers reported to the Virginia Department of Elections favor incumbent Joe Bryant for the Collinsville Distr…
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki treated city council members to an update on nine projects currently underway within the city limits.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning the 911 Communications Center received a call of a small aircraft crash near the Pace Airport and Soapston…
A Roanoke developer continues to receive approval in the permitting process in his venture to convert the former Fieldale high school at 100 Marshall Way in Fieldale into upscale apartment units.