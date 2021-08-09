 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $114,900

Items in house are mostly removed. Items in detached garage and detached workshop will be removed prior to closing. Detached garage has one garage door and the other side has three sides but no garage door.. Cooling is from a in the wall motel type unit on the main level and no air upstairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert