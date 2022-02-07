 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $269,500

  • Updated
This house offers the privacy of country living on 20 acres with two road frontages, with the conveniences of shopping and restaurants close by. This house also offers newer West Windows, a secondary gas furnace and a basement with an outside entrance that could easily be finished into a separate studio apartment or in-law suite. The bonus room in the basement contains cabinet with sink but is not connected to plumbing. Third bedroom does not have closet. Main floor bathroom has heated floors. Sq. ft./lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

