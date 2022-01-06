3 Bedroom Home in Fieldale - $85,000

Great starter home in a wonderful location.
Plans to convert an elegant two-story home in Bassett into a halfway house for women were approved Thursday morning by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals.
Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast of snow Monday morning.
More than 45,000 AEP customers lost power Monday, and state trooper responded to 653 crashes and 649 disabled vehicles during the storm.
Areas in southern Henry County received around two inches of snow overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, while the northern areas of the county received as much as four inches.
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Henry County.
The Virginia Supreme Court did on Tuesday what a redistricting commission failed to do when it established new voting districts for the Senate…
Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an Official Advisory Opinion that indicates the Henry County Board of Supervisors are misusing money from a new tax implemented this year.
After missing so much in the sports world in 2020, local high school and college teams came out with a bang in 2021. Here are the 21 most standout teams, athletes, and moments in local sports over the last 12 months.
Another year has come to a close and before 2022 gets too far along, we wanted to take time to go through the pages of 2021 and highlight the …
The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 3 a.m. to noon today -- predicting snow on the first day students were supposed to return to school after the holiday vacation.
