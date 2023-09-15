Subject to Kickout. On the National Historic Registry, the Brooks-Brown House (Circa 1813) is a beautiful historic property with many charming features. Spacious Foyer features original ceiling medallion and circular wood staircase. Elegant Drawing Room boasts wainscoting & crown molding. Sizeable Dining Room easily seats 14. Primary Bedroom adjoins Sitting Room atop stairs, opening to balcony. Jetted tub in spacious Upstairs Bath. Six fireplaces grace the home. Original wood floors throughout. Beautiful views from renovated Gourmet Eat-In kitchen with center island and new flooring. Partial Basement offers ample storage. Exterior of the home freshly painted. The 10-acre property and 20' x 40' swimming pool offer plenty of outdoor space for activities and relaxation. High speed internet.