3 Bedroom Home in Henry - $175,000

1 owner brick home with 2 lots convenient to Philpott Lake. Creek on property. Updated cabinets/flooring/windows. Roof is approximately 10 years old and heat pump replaced in 2014. Taxes, sq. footage, acreage and year built based on county records.

