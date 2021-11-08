 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Henry - $176,900

Fabulous home in the country, on a nice level corner lot and a wooded backyard! Open floor plan, permanent brick foundation, 2 decks, and nice bedrooms! Beautiful wooden shutters on most all windows! Master bedroom has an "extra" room off to the side, and a very large walk in closet which opens to the master bath as well! Recessed lighting thru out, and ceiling fans. Exterior HVAC age unknown, inside unit only 3 years old. Most kitchen appliances stay with home, and has ice maker available. Information per seller and county records.

