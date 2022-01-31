A fun place to be. Hunt this land where plenty of wildlife roam (deer, turkey, and more). Hiking and ATV trails along with a detached boat shed next to the house allows for endless recreational possibilities. 2 spring fed streams, one on the back side of the property and one 350 feet from the house. Only 5 minutes from Philpott Lake, this house boasts new grey pine matrix flooring. New shower fixtures. New bathroom faucets. New heat vents. Huge master bedroom closet. Private master bath with skylight. Large concrete deck. Wood stove, heat pump, and propane. Large eat in kitchen. Storage room in basement. Office in basement with potential to become a 4th bedroom. Dry basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Henry - $189,950
