 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $115,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $115,000

Nice ranch home found in Figsboro, home is situated on 11.5 acres. Home has a large family room. Large yard found on property with a few buildings as well

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert