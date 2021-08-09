Have you been looking for a spacious home in a desirable neighborhood?! Plan to fall in love with this well kept rancher! This home features a large master suite with full bath attached, a covered back patio, metal roof, and oversized carport. Located in Rich Acres! Call today to schedule your tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $119,900
