3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $120,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $120,000

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath and 2 bonus rooms. Basement has 3 entrances from the outside. New floors in kitchen, dining room and two bathrooms. Hardwood floors in two bedrooms and hallway. Quiet dead end street. A new roof was just installed.. Sq. Ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and or seller.

