 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $125,000

THE SELLERS ARE SELLING THEIR PROPERTY "AS IS CONDITION" NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. LOVELY HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CONVENIENT LOCATION. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS, FAMILY ROOM HAS A CLOSET IT COULD BE A 4TH, BEDROOM. THE HOUSE WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED: THE KITCHEN HAS NEW CABINETS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORS, ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE, ALL ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING HAS BEEN REPAIRED, H/P COOLING/HEATING, NEW ROOF

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert