3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $129,746

Very nice one owner home in a well developed area of Martinsville city! Bring your family to enjoy and make more memories, as the house was a terrific home place for this family! NEW hot water heater, beautiful hardwood floors, double pane windows, galley kitchen with updates, level and fenced in backyard with shed. Sit back and relax on the rear deck in the afternoons! The entire house has great natural light and deep overhangs to reduce the direct sun glare. Fruit trees in back yard also! Security system, and heavy storm doors. Information per family and city records.