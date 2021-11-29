3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $135,000

The basement is semi-finished off, has a new sump pump, and has been waterproofed at a cost of $6900. Lifetime warranty on waterproofing transfers with the sale of the house. The home features the following upgrades- newer architectural roof, heat pump (a couple of months old, cost $4500), new front door and side door, water heater replaced within 1 year, new drain field, bathroom updated, new paint throughout, refrigerator and dishwasher less than a year old. Basement is plumbed for a full bath.