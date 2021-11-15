Take a look at this charming home located in Martinsville, lovely backyard with space for walking and enjoying the wildlife, large back deck for cookouts and entertaining, sunroom for your evening coffee, cozy kitchen, bedroom on main level, newer tilt windows, outbuilding for your tools and lawn equipment, unfinished basement offers paneled walls and carpet with only a drop ceiling needed to finish it. This home has a lot of potential & convenient to amenitiesCall today for a tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $139,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Ford pickup truck and a Henry County school bus struck each other in a head-on collision on North River Road at the U.S. 220 bypass exit in …
Uptown Martinsville is decorated for Christmas, and the defining event for ushering in the holiday season is set for Saturday.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding.
Henry County has had three crashes involving school buses in one week and that may be a record.
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …
2005 MVHS grad served in Iraq, then went to work for Veterans Administration - with a PhD.
Magna Vista graduate Tmahdae Penn has impressed as one of the top wide receivers on the Ferrum College football team this season.