Wheelchair accessible. Lots of kitchen cabinets on main level and more downstairs. Double oven and flat top range in kitchen. Majority of windows are double pane, metal roof is 6 years old. Hardwood floors under carpet (see closet). Walk in shower, hall exhaust fan. Large covered back porch and paved circle drive. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Restaurant will anchor a new center being built by the Lester Group.
- Updated
A state statute suggests that the school board may have to approve merger with Henry County Public Schools.
Two others have been charged in what has been ruled a homicide.
- Updated
A small but vocal audience of parents complained to the Henry County School Board that students should not have to wear masks.
Martinsville hospital reaching capacity at times, diversion becoming more frequent
This 400-bed facility is expected to be completed by February.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.
- Updated
“We’re going to be commemorating the Martinsville Seven. Then they will have their spot in history.” -- Faye Holland, president of the Martinsville Seven Initiative
“I used to hear the importance of paying for financial aid when it first opens,” she said. “You really do get additional funding” through exploring all possibilities and for having high grades.
- Updated
These seven Black men were executed for rape in 1951.