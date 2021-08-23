 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $142,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $142,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $142,900

Looking for an updated home in Ridgeway area? This home has beautiful light gray tile flooring in the kitchen along with stainless steel appliances all less than 5 years! New replacement windows, fresh paint and original hardwood flooring! Heat Pump less than 1 year, Double Carport, French drain, and unfinished basement. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert