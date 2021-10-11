 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $145,500

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $145,500

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $145,500

Take a look at this charming home located in Martinsville, lovely backyard with space for walking and enjoying the wildlife, large back deck for cookouts and entertaining, sunroom for your evening coffee, cozy kitchen, bedroom on main level, newer tilt windows, outbuilding for your tools and lawn equipment, unfinished basement offers paneled walls and carpet with only a drop ceiling needed to finish it. This home has a lot of potential & convenient to amenitiesCall today for a tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New rate of COVID cases evening out
Latest Headlines

New rate of COVID cases evening out

“Please do not look at [getting an appointment for the booster shot] as an urgent thing,” said VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell. “Don’t get panicked if you can’t get an appointment for a couple of days. It’s OK. We have plenty.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert