Welcome to 338 Chatmoss Court Extension! Looking for a well-maintained home with tons of curb appeal and all amenities on the main level? A detached double garage - with electric? Newer roof and double-pane replacement windows? Look no further! This charming home has been lovingly cared for by its owners for many, many years. They have also made many improvements that will surely add to its appeal, like the widening of the living room entry to the den and the addition of an insert fireplace and rock facade! Three bedrooms and two, full baths - including a master suite! No messy basement to deal with either; just a crawl space! Flat yard out back for fun and play! Located in a commuter-friendly, residential subdivision just of U.S. 58, this will not last long, so make an appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $149,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Ford pickup truck and a Henry County school bus struck each other in a head-on collision on North River Road at the U.S. 220 bypass exit in …
Uptown Martinsville is decorated for Christmas, and the defining event for ushering in the holiday season is set for Saturday.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
At 3:55 p.m. in the 5000 block of Appalachian Drive (Va. 57), Henry County Public Schools Bus 86, with 12 students and the driver. collided. The collision sent the school bus through a guardrail and down an embankment. The bus cam to rest near the railroad tracks below.
MPD Lt. Sandy Hines said in a release on Monday that police responded to Dunlap Street at 9:36 p.m. and found Johnny Omar Spencer Jr., 39, with a gunshot wound.
Desseri Idonna Pritchett-Newman, 48, of Blankenship Road, Martinsville, was arrested and charged with Breaking and Enter with the Intent to Commit Murder and Malicious Wounding.
Henry County has had three crashes involving school buses in one week and that may be a record.
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Friday at 10:06 a.m. on …
2005 MVHS grad served in Iraq, then went to work for Veterans Administration - with a PhD.
Magna Vista graduate Tmahdae Penn has impressed as one of the top wide receivers on the Ferrum College football team this season.