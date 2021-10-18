 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $149,900

Wonderful one level home close to the ball park and shopping. Open concept Living / Dining / Kitchen combo. New stove and dishwasher in 2020, HVAC in 2018, and new vinyl and laminate flooring in 2019. Privacy fenced back yard, with deck and 2 car garage attached. Washer and Dryer in house do not convey, seller has washer and dryer in shed can convey. Large storage shed in back yard. Conveniently located. Brinks Security and cameras. Xfinity for cable and data. All information to be verified by purchaser.

