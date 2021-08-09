 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $159,795

Nice brick home with covered front and back porch. Home features hardwood floors and a first floor master bedroom. Property is convenient to Martinsville, Danville, and Chatham. Adjoins a lot on one side and commercial building on the other, both are also for sale. All information to be verified by purchaser.

