3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $179,000

Wonderful home in the city yet the feel of the country. Home features granite counters, luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring, living room with vaulted ceiling with real wood beams, brick floor to ceiling fireplace, French doors to wrap around deck, and master bedroom all on main level. Upper level has two bedrooms and a loft with walk out to deck. Basement family room has fireplace, entertainment room with bar, and a full bath with jacuzzi tub. New HVAC in 2020, new insulation in attic in 2019, some new light fixtures, and new sewage pump to public sewer. Back yard is fenced. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer do not convey. Security and alarm system in home. All information to be verified by purchaser.