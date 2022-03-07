 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $189,900

Home has been freshly painted, new Laminate floors, new kitchen countertops, new bath vanities, shows like new. Beautiful views, level land, private setting. There is a Mobile home space with septic and water. Double garage needs some work.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert