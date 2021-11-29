3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $219,900

Beautiful two story home in a great country setting. Main level has two rooms added when built. 2 zone heat pumps for heating and cooling. There is a generac (propane) whole house generator that will convey. Back patio is the perfect spot to enjoy the hot tub on those cold winter nights. Basement has a toilet and sink and is roughed in for shower. Main floor full bath has been updated with a walk in shower. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller