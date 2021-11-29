 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $219,900

Beautiful two story home in a great country setting. Main level has two rooms added when built. 2 zone heat pumps for heating and cooling. There is a generac (propane) whole house generator that will convey. Back patio is the perfect spot to enjoy the hot tub on those cold winter nights. Basement has a toilet and sink and is roughed in for shower. Main floor full bath has been updated with a walk in shower. Sq. ft. lot size est. Information taken from tax assessment and/or seller

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert