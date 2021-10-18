3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $224,900

Welcome to this perfectly laid out home located on an quiet street right off of Mulberry. This home boasts an incredible master suite with jacuzzi tab, standup shower and laundry room attached. There is a walk-in closet, oversized linen closet and quite the view! The living room features a fireplace with dental crown moulding and walks into an office space with windows galore! The basement is partially finished with family room (or potential fourth bedroom) and half bath, plumbed for a shower. The unfinished area has 10' ceilings and built-in storage! Take advantage of this breathtaking property!