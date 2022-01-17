3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $249,000

Welcome to 211 Oakdale Street and Uptown Martinsville! This timeless beauty is the picture of curb appeal, architectural symmetry and traditional style! Gracefully resting atop a slight hill, this home overlooks one of Martinsville's most loved and most beautiful streets. Within walking distance to many amenities, including Piedmont Arts, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the YMCA, parks, trails, coffee shops and more! There are three bedrooms on the second level, one a master suite, and additional rooms on the main level that could serve as bedrooms for larger families. The entire backyard is fenced! Just open the door to let the pets and kids out! If you love sunsets, Oakdale and Uptown Martinsville have some of the most stunning ones you will ever see! Make an appointment today!