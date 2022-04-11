 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $249,500

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $249,500

The paved driveway leads you to this gorgeous home. As you enter the home, the spacious foyer greets you. The living room, with its hardwood floors, carries over to the dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area along with a potential conversation area right in front of the fireplace. The gas cooktop in the kitchen is located in the island, with seating for 3, with its granite countertop. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level, each with their own walk-in closet. Note the double pane windows thru-out the home as you tour. In the basement is a family room with a fireplace, laundry and half bath potential with some finishing work to be done. The driveway continues behind the home for additional parking. The sellers are leaving the washer and dryer. Info per assessor/owner/prior mls.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isernia strikes back

Isernia strikes back

As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

Henry County Property Transactions

Henry County Property Transactions

The Bulletin has resumed reporting property transactions in Henry County. Below is a list of deeds of partition and conveyances registered with Henry County Circuit Court from Feb. 1-15. The transactions from the second part of February will be published in the Bulletin next week, with the March transactions after that. As space and time permit, earlier transactions will be published as well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert