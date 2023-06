MOTIVATED SELLER! BRAND NEW, open concept, farmhouse style home with 9' ceilings. The kitchen, dining, and living room all have amazing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The home has a large 30x36 adjoining carport featuring a 20x30 outdoor living area with pavers for patio set and grilling to enjoy your outdoor evenings. 150 green giant arborvitae evergreens planted on the entire road frontage and sides for beautiful and natural screening (only 8 months planted so they will start to grow quickly). Easy/quick access to restaurants, shopping, and medical needs while enjoying the country living. It has private land with well/septic and is wired for a generator.