3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $347,000

Welcome home to this 2000 SF custom built home situated on 2 ac. Upon entering, note the quality construction, craftmanship, moldings/trim, beautiful hardwood floors, Cathedral & 9' Ceilings! Great Room features fireplace, built-ins,. Pay special attention to the trey ceiling with galaxy feature! Fully equipped kitchen with solid surface countertops, cabinets with pull out drawers. Spacious MBR. Master bath with an oversize jetted tub and custom-built stained glass window. Special outdoor lighting, front porch, rear deck. 2 car garage attached, 2 car garage under, PLUS detached 3 car garage. 2 -bedroom cottage included.

