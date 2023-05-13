BRAND NEW, open concept, farmhouse style home with 9' ceilings throughout. The kitchen, dining, and living room all have amazing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The home features a 10' x 30' covered outdoor living area with pavers for patio set and grilling to enjoy your outdoor evenings. 150 green giant arborvitae evergreens planted on the entire road frontage and sides for beautiful and natural screening (only 8 months planted so they will start to grow quickly). Quiet family neighborhood on dead end road. Easy and quick access to restaurants, shopping, and medical needs while enjoying the country living. It has private land with well/septic and is wired for a generator. Everything is new and low/no maintenance. The property has a large 30 X 36 adjoining carport and storage barn.