3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $415,000

Welcome to this amazing footprint of a home, centrally located at 5035 Preston Road. Situated on nearly two acres of land and a bedroom suite that walks out to the in-ground pool, this home is truly one-of-a-kind. Have you been looking for an oversized, attached garage? An oversized covered front porch? A view of a huge pond behind your home? This is the one! All of the appliances are new, with the exception of the Sub-Zero refrigerator. The roof is +/- five years old, new water lines, electrical and plumbing updated. One of the best parts of this home is all the living space is on one level! And did you catch a peek of the room sizes?! Trex decking, awning for pool area, and a completely unfinished basement! This home offers all the amenities for your family to enjoy for years to come!

